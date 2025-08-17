The New Orleans Saints still do not know who their starting quarterback will be when Week 1 comes around, and there is still a battle brewing between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. Shough had the opportunity to make a case for the starting job in their second preseason game, as he got the start and finished with 66 passing yards.

Many were left unmoved, including Saints reporter Mike Triplett.

“Welp. Saints rookie Tyler Shough ends his first-half audition with just three points. Saints will need to have faith in him that goes beyond today's results if they lean toward him in Week 1,” Triplett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shough had some rough moments in the first half, including one possession where he was tripped into a sack, committed an intentional grounding penalty. That put the Saints in a 3rd and 20 situation and backed them up near their own endzone.

The Saints are going to have to see Shough do more if they want to give him the starting nod, but Rattler may have a better chance of winning the battle. There is still one more preseason game left, and Shough will have to give everything he has in the next week to show that he deserves the starting nod.

Saints close to naming starting quarterback

The Saints will have a tough decision coming with who they name the starting quarterback, but it looks like head coach Kellen Moore is close to choosing who will lead the offense.

“We’re close. We’re close, we’ll get there. These guys are doing awesome,” Moore said on The Up & Adams Show.

“I think it’s just been really balanced,” Moore said. “It’s been a really balanced offseason for those guys. They’ve had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that’s part of being young quarterbacks in this league. They’ve done a nice job, we’re excited to let it play out.”

The Saints will be young at quarterback regardless of who they choose. With Derek Carr announcing his retirement during the offseason, the team had to make some decisions, and one of them was drafting Shough in the first round of the draft. Rattler was drafted by the team last season, and he got the opportunity to play in some games in his rookie year.

The hope is that either Shough or Rattler can step up in the moment and lead the Saints' offense this season.