The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room continues to struggle with injuries, but head coach Kevin Stefanski knows he's going to have to choose a starter in the coming weeks.

It seemed relatively clear earlier in the summer that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who returned to the Browns after a year in Indianapolis, would reassume the starting position following a highly successful 2023 season in Cleveland. However, the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, a former first-round draft pick, and used two draft picks this year to bring in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

There has been rampant speculation about what Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry will do with their quarterbacks, with some thinking that Cleveland could keep all four quarterbacks, while others have posited a trade or release or both.

Stefanski, though, is not saying much, even about who may start Week 1.

“Yeah, I want to get through the next couple of days, but certainly that's something that we're going to do here sooner than later,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling.

The sixth-year NFL head coach hasn't indicated one way or the other if keeping all of the quarterbacks is on the table or who might be left out as the final round of cuts draws near.

Still, it would seem most likely that Flacco will start the Browns' season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. Flacco, 40, signed with the Browns back in November 2023 and promptly kept Cleveland on the right path to a playoff berth. For his play, Flacco, who had not been signed following his departure from the New York Jets the previous season, was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco spent last year with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he started six games and played eight; he threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He and Anthony Richardson shared time as the starter amid injuries and poor play.

Although Flacco's place on the team seems solid, that does not appear to be the case with Pickett, Gabriel, or Sanders, all of whom have had bright moments during the summer and also dealt with injuries. As a result of the injuries, Sanders started the Browns' first preseason game, while Gabriel started the second.

Cleveland finishes up the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 23, vs. the Los Angeles Rams.