Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has turned heads this season for many reasons. One of those reasons is his powerful hitting, which leads his Mariners club. Seattle's catcher though is turning heads for a very different reason on Sunday.

Raleigh is wearing catching gear Sunday which features images of all of his teammates as Little League players.

Raleigh’s Mariners teammates as Little Leaguers — amazing! https://t.co/y8karcm3tm — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 17, 2025

The gear got some love on X, after an image of the outfit was released. Raleigh is wearing it as part of the Little League Classic.

“Amazing!” New York Post reporter Jon Heyman exclaimed.

The Little League Classic is an annual game played at the site of the Little League World Series, in Pennsylvania. Seattle was selected to participate this year. Little leaguers get to interact with Major League Baseball stars.

Raleigh leads Major League Baseball this season in home runs. The Mariners star has 46 blasts on the season. Seattle is second in the American League West division, with a 68-56 record.

Cal Raleigh is leading the way for Mariners

Raleigh is having an incredible year, and making the case he is the American League's Most Valuable Player. The catcher is hitting at a pace that Major League Baseball hasn't seen since Mickey Mantle was playing. He is hitting at a .250 batting average this campaign.

“It’s pretty crazy, honestly. I don’t have any words. It’s a very cool accomplishment,” Raleigh said after hitting his 46th homer of the season, per MLB.com. “Thank God we got the win tonight. It’s kind of the cherry on top. … It’s kind of a surreal moment.”

Raleigh is also the first player in the American League this year to get to 100 RBIs. He is the first catcher since Mike Piazza with consecutive 100-plus RBI seasons, per MLB.com. Piazza accomplished that feat each year from 1996-2000.

“It’s a great feeling. RBIs are hard to come by, so those are important,” Raleigh said. “I learned early on in my career that is a very important stat. Sometimes, it gets overlooked. I’m very proud of it and it’s a good feeling.”

Seattle is making a push to the postseason, in the hopes to win the franchise's first World Series. The Mariners added strength to their lineup ahead of the MLB trade deadline, by reuniting with former player Eugenio Suarez. The third baseman was traded to Seattle from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Suarez is fifth in homers in MLB, so the Mariners have two of the top five home-run hitters in baseball. Mariners fans hope that tandem can lift the team to an AL West crown.

The Mariners play the New York Mets Sunday night, in the Little League Classic.