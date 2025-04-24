The first month of the MLB season is winding to a close, and the teams are settling into their standings positions. If that means the basement for your fantasy baseball team, it's time to hit the waiver wire. There are plenty of unsung heroes having great seasons for their MLB teams. There's no reason for you not to pick them up and try to revamp your fantasy baseball team. From Jacob Wilson to Ben Rice, there are some great players available.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. They are solid options for managers playing any format. With the season entering its second month, category players are chasing a lopsided result while matchup players look to build a winning streak.

Let's take a look at the best fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 5.

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Jacob Wilson, Athletics SS (Rostered: 41.2%)

The Athletics' offense has been solid so far this year, partly because their ballpark has been easy to hit in. But shortstop Jacob Wilson is racking up stats across the scoresheet. His batting average makes him incredibly valuable for players in categories, with an .337 batting average entering Thursday's action. His stolen bases have not picked up yet, but that could be coming.

Next week, the Athletics are on the road against the Rangers and Marlins. Do not let that stop you from picking up Wilson, as this can be a long-term addition for your club. Shortstop can be a fickle offensive position, but the youngster has been dynamic in his first full season as the starter for the Athletics.

Ben Rice, New York Yankees 1b/DH (Rostered: 33.6%)

Ben Rice has already been in our waiver wire additions this year, but your fantasy baseball team needs the Yankees' designated hitter. He missed a few games with an injury scare but came back with a leadoff homer on Tuesday for the Bombers. Your league should allow you to play him at first base, considering that is his normal defensive position, but it is far from a waste of a flex spot to use him there.

Giancarlo Stanton has been taking batting practice, and DJ LeMahieu recently started a rehab assignment for the Yankees. They cannot let those additions take at-bats away from Rice, who has been far and away their second-best hitter. That news may have scared you away from adding Rice in fantasy baseball, but don't let it.

Griffin Canning, New York Mets SP (Rostered: 5.3%)



Our starting pitcher streamer of the week comes in the form of Griffin Canning from the New York Mets. He is scheduled to start on Monday against the Nationals and over the weekend against the Cardinals. Those are both beneficial matchups for the pitcher who has rediscovered his form in Queens. Through five starts, he has three wins and 26 strikeouts with a 3.12 ERA. With an extra day of rest after a great start against the Phillies, he should be in good form for Monday.

Fantasy baseball managers should be keeping an eye on what is happening with the Mets and their starting pitching. Canning had a 5.19 ERA last year and has been remarkable this season. Clay Holmes lost his closer job with the Yankees in 2024 and is a solid Mets starter in 2025. Your team can benefit from finding a Mets starter your opponents aren't picking up, like Canning.

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay OF (Rostered: 22.3%)

When the Rays called up Chandler Simpson ahead of their series with the Yankees last week, you likely saw his ridiculous minor league stats. In 250 games, he stole 214 bases with only 35 failed attempts across five levels. He is one of the fastest players in the majors and can rack up stolen bases for your fantasy baseball team. Give him a shot this week, as he has shaken off the nerves from his first appearances.

Simpson is perfect so far on the base paths, swiping two bags in his only attempts. Early on, the issues have been in the batter's box. He was 2 for 8, but went 3 for 7 against the Diamondbacks. That will continue to improve for Simpson, who is just 24 years old. When they play the Royals and Yankees this week, expect Simpson to run.

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Angels RP (Rostered: 35.2%)

The Angels traded Carlos Estevez at the last trade deadline, putting their bullpen back a step. But they went out this offseason and brought in a proven veteran who has been shutting the door for the Halos. Kenley Jansen has not allowed a run in his first seven appearances with the Angels and should be on your fantasy baseball team. He already has five saves and is going to help your ERA and WHIP game as well.

The Angels may not win many games this year, which always makes having the closer tough. This week, the Angels play the Mariners and Tigers, which should be tough sets. But if they do get any wins, Jansen will be there to slam the door.