The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly promoted outfielder Chandler Simpson to the big league club, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up outfielder Chandler Simpson, the fastest man in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Simpson, 24, stole 104 bases in 110 games last year and has eight steals in 17 games along with a .301 batting average at Triple-A this season,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The ESPN reporter notes that Simpson is the “fastest man in baseball.” Additionally, Simpson's .301 batting average at the Triple-A level suggests he features serious offensive potential. The 24-year-old outfielder doesn't offer much power-hitting prowess — he has hit only one home run in his minor league career — but his speed is intriguing to say the least.

Simpson has stolen 214 bases across 250 games played at the minor league level. He's going to steal no shortage of bases in the big leagues. The question is whether or not he can produce enough offensive production to become a star. Simpson has hit well in the minor leagues, recording a career .324 batting average. The adjustment to MLB pitching could be difficult, but he's displayed signs of potential without question.

Simpson is the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rays' organization, per MLB.com. He is certainly an exciting prospect between his pure hitting tool and speed prowess.

The Rays have had a number of quality players over the years, but perhaps Simpson can emerge as their next star. If Simpson plays on Friday night, his MLB debut will come during the Rays-Yankees game. Even if he doesn't play on Friday, he will likely make his big league debut against the Yankees, as Friday's contest represents the second of a four-game series between Tampa Bay and New York.

The Yankees defeated the Rays 6-3 on Thursday, so Tampa Bay will attempt to bounce back on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.