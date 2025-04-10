It's never too early to start panicking about your fantasy baseball team. If you are dropping categories like the Atlanta Braves are dropping games, you need to hit the waiver wire. We're here to get you the advantage over your rival managers and dominate the rest of April. Who can you improve your fantasy baseball team with on the waiver wire for Week 3?

Each of the players on our list is claimed in less than half of ESPN's fantasy baseball leagues. It is also key to look for matchups when picking up these players, especially when looking at pitchers. Teams are starting to get their reputations for the season, and targeting low-end squads in fantasy is always a sound strategy.

Who does that point us to on the fantasy baseball waiver wire for Week 3? Let's find out here.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire Week 3 additions

#1: Spencer Torkelson, Detroit 1b (Rostered: 30.3%)

Torkelson was the number one overall pick in the MLB Draft and was heading toward bust territory last season. But he earned his role back in spring training and has exploded to start the 2025 season. Fantasy baseball managers should take a chance on him, especially with Freddie Freeman on the IL at first base. He raked in freezing cold games against the Yankees, and his matchups should get easier.

The Tigers hit the road to play the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers over the next week. Minnesota has been brutal to start the year, Milwaukee has a ton of pitching injuries, and Detroit is heating up. If this team is going to make the playoffs again this year, Torkelson will have to carry the middle of their lineup. So let him carry you to the fantasy playoffs.

#2: Heliot Ramos, San Francisco OF (Rostered: 37.6%)

The San Francisco Giants got off to a blistering hot start partly because of Heliot Ramos. He is not their best player by any stretch, but his .279 average and nine RBIs should attract fantasy baseball players. The Giants play in a difficult park to hit in, so whenever they get out of town, they should be a target. Ramos is about to play games on the road against the Yankees, Phillies, and Angels.

The fantasy baseball conversation around the Giants focuses on Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. But the 25-year-old Ramos has been better than both of them in all of the major categories so far. If you are in a keeper league, maybe you can find one of your keepers on the waiver wire this week.

#3: Lucas Erceg, Kansas City RP (Rostered: 43.9%)

Holds are always tricky to find in fantasy baseball, and Erceg may be the safest bet on the market. Carlos Estevez has been dominating in the closer role for the Royals. That not only means that Erceg is locked into an eighth-inning role, but he has a chance to pick up a win every so often. There are only a few bullpens stronger than the Royals, so betting on them is wise in fantasy baseball.

The Guardians' offense has been struggling to start the season, and that is who the Royals to play this weekend. Then, they go to The Bronx to play a Yankees team that has been beaten by good pitching this year. Erceg should come out of the bullpen flying this week for the Royals.

#4: Ben Rice, Yankees 1b (Rostered: 20.8%)

Even with the Yankees struggling offensively in recent days, Ben Rice has been raking to start the year. He has X RBIs and X stolen bases, something you aren't getting from a lot of first basemen. Even with strong pitching staffs coming in, the lefty should get some better numbers playing at Yankee Stadium for a week. Your fantasy baseball team could add homers, RBIs, and steals by picking up Rice.

All of the attention went to Aaron Judge during the Yankees' hot stretch, but Rice was a big part of it as well. He has started the season as the designated hitter and provided speed and power to the position. This is likely a long-term add, as Giancarlo Stanton has not started his rehab assignment.

#5: Kumar Rocker, Texas SP (Rostered: 8.3%)

This is a buy-low opportunity for a rookie pitcher who struggled in his first start. Rocker did bounce back in his most recent start against the Rays. His next two starts will come in Seattle, which is always good for pitchers, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, picking him up for the Mariners start and cutting him for a different starter later in the week is a solid move.

The Rangers are off to a hot start despite a few poor performances to start the season. Fantasy baseball managers are upset with Corey Seager and Joc Pederson to start the season. You should pick up Rocker to stabilize your rotation this week.