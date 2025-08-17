With veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, the New York Giants were planning on a redshirt season for Jaxson Dart in 2025. But the rookie passer might be forcing the Giants’ hand with his strong performance in the preseason.

Wilson impressed early with a 80-yard strike in the Giants first drive of Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets. But the Pro Bowl passer’s day ended on an interception.

Dart once again came on in relief of Wilson, taking over the offense midway through the second quarter. And once again the rookie shined, completing 14/16 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Dart also added two carries for five yards and a score on the ground.

Jaxson Dart was HYPED after securing the TD 🔥

pic.twitter.com/2jVwFNLHOh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2025

The first-round draft pick is now 26/35 for 291 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in his first two preseason games. And he’s passed the eye test early on, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jaxson Dart ignites Giants QB controversy

While Jameis Winston was listed as Wilson’s backup in the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart, Dart has seemingly entrenched himself as New York’s No. 2 quarterback.

The Giants saw something in Dart as the team traded back into the first round of the 2025 draft to select the former Ole Miss standout 25th overall. Now, after an impressive showing in the preseason, fans are showing their support for Dart. Many believe the Giants quarterback of the future should be the team’s current starter.

After Dart’s performance Saturday against the Jets, fans took to social media to discuss the 22-year-old signal caller.

HotTakes wrote:

“Giants have found a QB again!”

Article Continues Below

Fantasy Unfiltered added:

“Compared to Daniel jones this guy is Brady”

NJG009 commented:

“Confident , comfortable , patient everything we need not Check down Russ”

Spidey Sense responded with:

Bills4Life80 egged on Giants fans:

“Time to fit him for a gold jacket.”

Miltonious sent a message to Wilson:

“Hey @DangeRussWilson you might as well just grab a seat in the bench lol”

Cleveland caught a stray from Reno Crevice:

“How long before the Browns trade for Russ? 6 QB’s is better than 5”

And James Thomas added a reality check:

“He’s gonna be good but pump the breaks on preseason stats”