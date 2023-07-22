Less than a full day into competition, the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championships are at risk due to unsafe playing conditions in Nis, Serbia.

Heavy rains and a lack of air conditioning resulted in a slippery floor that caused multiple injuries during Saturday's Group B opener between Turkey and Poland. After Poland's Jakub Szumert fell violently on a fast break, requiring immediate medical attention, players from both teams staged an impromptu boycott, going the last five minutes of the game without taking a shot.

Turkey beat Poland 78-63.

A leaking roof at a separate U18 venue caused another game to be postponed 30 minutes, but fortunately no players were injured before play was halted, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Video of on-court action showed multiple instances of players losing their footing.

The FIBA U18 Euros tipped off on Saturday with group play. Spain defeated Turkey in last year's event championship game, and figures to have a good chance at repeating behind 7'3 center Aday Mara, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Saturday's weather forecast in Nice called for heavy thunderstorms, strong gusts and a high temperature of 92 degrees fahrenheit. The Hydrometeorological Service of Serbia has issued Red Warnings for thunderstorms and extreme high temperatures, plus a yellow warning for wind, all lasting throughout Saturday into early Sunday morning.

There's been no official word from FIBA officials on the developing controversy.