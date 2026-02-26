It was a productive season for the New York Mets after they signed Bo Bichette to a contract that gives them one of the game's best hitters. Then, the Mets traded for Freddy Peralta to bolster their rotation. Things look good for the team in Queens as Opening Day creeps closer, with many believing they can challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers this season and make it to the World Series.

New York currently has the sixth-best odds to win the World Series, according to DraftKings. Ultimately, there is some belief that they can challenge the Dodgers. But there is a major lingering question to address.

The trade for Peralta was good, but it still leaves the Mets with some questions to answer. While their lineup looks good, their rotation is not nearly ready to be the best. The one question everyone wants to know is can this rotation stay upright through a whole season?

What Freddy Peralta brings

Peralta went 17-6 (his wins being the best in the NL) with a 2.70 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. Additionally, he had 204 strikeouts across 176 2/3 innings while making 33 starts. Peralta has stayed healthy for the past two seasons, with short stints on the injured reserve. But will he be able to do it again?

Petalta had shoulder soreness in 2023, and that caused him to miss a few starts. Before that, he dealt with minor forearm and elbow strains in 2021 and 2022, and this kept him on a modest pitch count. No, he has not had a catastrophic injury that has caused him to miss a full season yet. But the risk is always there, and the pressure will be on for him to perform under the bright lights. Can he handle it?

The rest of the Mets' rotation

Nolan McLean was incredible in his rookie season, going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA over eight starts after debuting midseason. Conversely, Sean Manaea went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA while dealing with a right oblique strain and was never fully healthy. David Peterson went 9-6 with a 3.22 ERA and did not have an injury, but struggled over the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga went 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA but sustained a right hamstring strain and missed some time. When he returned, he struggled.

The Mets' rotation ranked 18th in team ERA, illustrating the team's overall struggles throughout the season, whether due to injury or inconsistency. If Peralta cannot carry the load, the rest of the rotation will need to show up. But will they be healthy or consistent?

How the rotation affected the bullpen

When starters cannot go long in games, it means the bullpen has to work more and harder. For the Mets, that was the case too often, and it was not surprising they ranked 15th in bullpen ERA. One could make an argument for the Mets' bullpen being the biggest question over the rotation.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz, it left a hole in the closer's spot. With Devin Williams set to take the role, the Mets made up for the deficit while keeping Luke Weaver as the setup man. But having a weak rotation will not allow the Mets to use these two efficiently. If the rotation struggles, the bullpen could be forced into early action, and it could limit the opportunities for Weaver and Williams to get consistent appearances.

The Mets need Peralta to stay healthy, McLean to emerge as an ace, Peterson to be consistent, and Manaea to stay healthy. Additionally, they need Senga to also stay upright. The most concerning issue now is rotation depth, and the fact that the Mets sorely lack it. Can anyone take up the mantle if injuries pile on again? That is a question the Mets will have to answer as Opening Day approaches.