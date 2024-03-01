The Calgary Flames have endured an up-and-down 2023-24 season. Goalie Jacob Markstrom has been mentioned in a number of trade rumors with the NHL trade deadline right around the corner, and he recently addressed the whispers, via Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
“I think everyone in here, every player in here, I really respect everything that’s been going on and not going on,” Markstrom said. “How everyone in this room have handled everything, I think it’s been really good. The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could’ve been handled a lot different from up top.”
It is uncertain whether or not Markstrom will be traded. The 34-year-old veteran would be an important addition for many contenders around the league. However, the Flames are in an interesting spot with their current 29-25-5 record.
Markstrom's Flames career
Markstrom has played in Calgary since the 2020-21 season. He made the All-Star team during the 2021-22 campaign. So far in 2023-24, Markstrom holds a 20-15-2 record across 37 starts. Markstrom has also recorded a .914 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.
One has to wonder if Markstrom's frustration will play a role moving forward as the Flames consider a possible trade. The New Jersey Devils have been mentioned as a potential suitor, but other teams would likely be open to acquiring the reliable goalie. Of course, there still is a chance that Markstrom ends up remaining in Calgary.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jacob Markstrom and the Flames as they are made available.