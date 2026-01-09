The Baltimore Ravens are looking at coaches like Kliff Kingsbury, along with Broncos DC Vance Joseph. Furthermore, the Ravens interviewed Klint Kubiak for their vacant head coaching role, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens recently parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh. The position is viewed as a good one for the next head coach because they have Lamar Jackson as a franchise quarterback.

Kubiak is the Seahawks' offensive coordinator. And like current Bears head coach Ben Johnson in previous years, his services are highly sought after.

Ravens might be a good fit for Klint Kubiak

First, the Ravens have an established and competitive franchise. That would be a good thing for a first-time head coach. Yes, there would be more immediate pressure.

But Kubiak wouldn’t be in a situation like Jonathan Gannon. After two seasons as a top-notch defensive coordinator for the Eagles, Gannon moved on to a bad franchise and never got off the ground. In three seasons, he finished with a record of 15-36. Gannon was fired earlier this week.

Kubiak is also under consideration for the lead spot with the Cardinals, Falcons, Giants, and Raiders. Of those, only the Falcons appear to be a franchise on the rise.

As an offensive coordinator, Kubiak would have an opportunity to hit the ground running with Jackson as his quarterback. And there appears to be something left in Derrick Henry’s tank as well.

The Ravens are a team that entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations. But poor defensive play sent them spiraling to a bad start. They rebounded but remained inconsistent across the board and missed the playoffs.

Granted, if kicker Tyler Loop makes what has become an NFL chip-shot field goal, Harbaugh would still be the Ravens’ coach.

Kubiak has drawn good reviews for his work with Sam Darnold. The journeyman quarterback didn’t collapse at the end of the regular season. It remains to be seen what Darnold will do in the playoffs. But if the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl, Kubiak’s stature will grow in the eyes of teams who have vacancies. And maybe even among those who don’t.