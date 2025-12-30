The Calgary Flames have struggled overall this year, but they've been much better as of late. Still, this has led to multiple rumors that the Flames could make some trades soon. The front office has now made a different move, signing their backup goaltender to a two-year extension.

Devin Cooley is receiving a two-year deal with a $1.35 AAV, according to Chris Johnston of TSN. After Dan Vladar left the team for the Philadelphia Flyers over the summer, the Flames needed a new goaltender on the NHL roster to backup starter Dustin Wolf.

The competition was between Cooley and Ivan Prosvetov. Cooley won the job and is now being rewarded for his efforts this year with two more years in Alberta.

Cooley was undrafted out of college in 2020 and signed a deal with the Nashville Predators. He primarily spent time with their ECHL affiliate before spending time with their AHL affiliate. Cooley then signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, and would primarily be in the AHL, but did get called up for one game, serving as the back-up to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen before being reassigned to the AHL without making his NHL debut.

In the spring of 2024, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks. He made his NHL debut with the Sharks, playing in six games, going 2-3-1 with a 4.98 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

He signed a two-year deal with the Flames in the summer of 2024 and spent the 2024-25 campaign with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. Cooley was great for the Wranglers, going 21-17-7 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average, plus having three shutouts and being named an All-Star in the process.

Cooley has been great at the NHL level this season. He is 4-4-2 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, actually outplaying Wolf at times.

The Flames are 17-18-4 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last five games. One of the victories was a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights in which Cooley was the netminder. The Flames return to the ice on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.