The Calgary Flames have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons, and look to be on their way to a fourth straight year without a playoff berth. The Flames are 13-16-4 this year, which places them tied for sixth in the Pacific Division. Despite picking up their game lately, they look to be heading toward another missed postseason — and it may be time to sell off some pieces, including Rasmus Andersson.

Quinn Hughes was the top defenseman on the market. Hughes was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster move. Multiple teams made offers for Hughes and wanted to close in on the defenseman. There is still a nice consolation prize on the market, with Andersson. Andersson was the No. 53 overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. He joined the Flames franchise for one game in 2016-17, and then ten games in 2017-18. Since then, he has been a mainstay on the Flames roster.

Andersson has played in 536 games with the franchise, while chipping in 47 goals and 184 assists. He is a defender who can contribute on the offensive side of the ice, and multiple teams will be interested in his services. With the Flames struggling to the point they are, it could be the time to dismantle the current roster and start building towards the future.

The team is currently just five points out of a playoff spot, but is tied for the second-worst record in the conference. Meanwhile, even if they make the playoffs, the roster is not built to take out teams such as the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, or Edmonton Oilers. Understanding they cannot make a run in the conference means they need to build for the future, and trading away Andersson is part of that. If they do make the move, here are the best destinations.

The Stars need another defender on the right side

The Stars have been a premier team in the Western Conference in recent years. They have made it to the Western Conference Final three straight seasons, but lost in that round all three times. Currently, the Stars are 22-7-5 and in a prime position to make another run. They are fifth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game while sitting fourth in the league in goals-against per game. Further, they are second on the powerplay and 12th on the penalty kill. They have all the makings of a team that could make a run. If standings hold, they would have to face the Wild in the first round, and then the Avalanche in the second. Getting by the gauntlet could lead to a date with the Golden Knights or Oilers.

The team needs to add to the blue line overall. Liam Bichsel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Alex Petrovic are three of the worst four players on the roster in expected goals-against per 60 minutes. Furthermore, Lyubushkin and Petrovic are two of the worst on the team in adding to the offense in expected goals scored per 60 minutes. The ability to replace one of those two players would greatly impact the team. Even on a middling Flames roster, Andersson has been better in both categories. Andersson could easily improve the roster.

Could Andersson end up in Vegas?

The Golden Knights are the top team in the Pacific Division, tied with the Anaheim Ducks. Still, there are a lot of areas that the team can improve in. At just 3.06 goals per game, they rank 16th in the NHL. Meanwhile, the team ranks 11th in goals-against per game, seventh on the powerplay, and 11th on the penalty kill. Adding a player like Andersson could change the look of the franchise.

To begin with, the help of an offensive-minded defender could have a major impact. Shea Theodore has been the top point producer from the blueline. He has four goals and 16 assists, which places him seventh on the team with 20 points. Still, the next best is Ben Hutton, who has just nine points. Andersson has been great in offensive production this year. He is second on the Flames in points, having seven goals and 15 assists. That total would place him as the top-scoring defensman for the Golden Knights.

The team is tight on cap space right now, and not in a great position for next year with who they have signed, but adding a player like Andersson could be worth figuring out the cap space. The defenseman is a free agent at the end of the season, so even if this is a rental, it could be worth it to keep up with other top teams in the conference. It has also been reported that Andersson wouldn't be against a trade to the strip.

The Maple Leafs need to improve defensively

The first two teams on this list are already contenders for the Stanley Cup, but would like the extra part to make it all the way. The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently not in a position to compete in the Eastern Conference. Between the loss of Mitch Marner, combined with missed games from William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and Auston Matthews, the Leafs are currently outside of the playoffs. They have lost three of the last four games and sit in seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are also five points out from one of the wild card spots.

The Leafs have been bad in two primary areas. They are 30th on the powerplay this season. Andersson is a powerplay threat, scoring two goals and adding five assists already this season. In the past, the Calgary blueliner has been a solid producer when up a man. In 2022-23, he scored once while adding 20 assists. Further, even as the man advantage struggled last year, he still found the back of the net three times. The Leafs need some help in that department. Only seven guys have scored on the powerplay, and none from the defense.

He would also help out the blue line overall. The Leafs are 23rd in goals against per game this year, and while goaltending has been an issue, they also give up too many chances in high-scoring zones. The Leafs are in the middle of the pack in both high danger scoring chances created and high danger chances against. Andersson could have a major impact on both of those factors.

The Flames will certainly be asking a high price for the reliable defenseman, but some teams should be willing to pay it, if it improves their chances of winning the Stanley Cup.