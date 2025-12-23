The ongoing saga about NHL teams in income tax-free states could take another twist at this year's trade deadline. Rasmus Andersson's name has been in rumors about a potential trade from the Calgary Flames for over a year, but the defenseman continues to flip-flop on his desires to play elsewhere. However, a recent report states that Andersson has a specific interest in a trade, according to Frank Seravalli via Frankly Hockey.

Seravalli stated that Andersson would be willing to join a team located in a no-tax state, and that the Dallas Stars are the team most aligned with his services. The Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights are the teams Andersson would be willing to join, but not all of them would be interested in him.

Article Continues Below

The Predators and Kraken would likely be out of the running, given their standings and current roster construction. The Panthers are always down for a big splash, but their moves over the past few seasons don't allow them much room to get anything done. The Golden Knights are another team that would love Rasmus Andersson's skillset, but doesn't have a ton of space.

The Stars seem like the most logical destination, especially given the uncertainty of Tyler Seguin's injury. If his reevaluation says that he won't return this season, the Stars have enough depth up front to use his long-term injured reserve relief on another defender. Another two-way offensive threat to supplement Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley could be just what Dallas needs.