The Montreal Canadiens have taken another step forward in 2025-26 after returning to the playoffs last year, and they're set to be buyers ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

With just one point separating the 24-13-6 Habs from the top of the Eastern Conference — and with seven wins in their last 10 games — general manager Kent Hughes is looking to make the roster even better, as TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday.

One player the team could target over the next two months is Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, who owns a team-leading 13 goals in 43 games along with a plus-12 rating.

“It is my understanding that Blake Coleman is high on their list,” LeBrun said on the latest episode of Early Trading with Gino Reda.

“Now there's other players on the trade list; every playoff contender draws up a list at this time of year, but Blake Coleman is a player of interest. He's a guy that brings some elements that the Habs aren't as high on, his physically, his versatility, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion, he is of interest to the Montreal Canadiens.”

Canadiens in no rush to make a move

Coleman certainly looks like he would be a good fit in Montreal's middle-six, although they won't be the only team going after him if he's made available.

“He's of interest to a lot of teams, he's a player that Calgary gets the most calls on and have since the start of the season,” LeBrun continued. “There is no guarantee Calgary trades him, he's got another year on his deal at $4.9 million, he's beloved in that dressing room, he's a leader, so we're not even sure Calgary is ready to move him before the March 6 trade deadline.

“But if they are, I do expect Montreal to get in there in a real way.”

As LeBrun asserted, the Canadiens are in no hurry to make another big move after re-acquiring Phil Danault from the Los Angeles Kings over the holidays. The hockey insider believes Hughes and the front office will wait until after the 2026 Olympics to make another splash.

That being said, it seems likely that the management group will add another piece or two as the Canadiens try to make a deep run in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Coleman will have a big say in where he gets dealt — if a trade becomes imminent — as he owns a 10-team list where he can be traded without his consent. That means the other 21 NHL clubs would need his permission.

It'll be interesting to see if Coleman remains a Flame at the end of this campaign, or gets a change of scenery — whether to Montreal or elsewhere — ahead of the deadline.