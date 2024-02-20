Morgan Rielly's suspension has been affirmed

The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Commissioner Gary Bettman has affirmed the five-game suspension that as given to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig during a game on Feb. 10.

In the game in which the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs by the score of 5-3, Ridly Greig shot a slap shot into the empty net with six seconds remaining, and after the puck was in the net, Morgan Rielly went and cross-checked Grieg in the head area. Rielly was given a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Rielly appealed the five-game suspension on Feb. 13, hoping that it would at least be shortened, but it was upheld at a hearing on Feb. 16 by Gary Bettman.

Now, the Maple Leafs will be without Rielly for the next five games. Two of those games will be against the Arizona Coyotes, two more will be against the Vegas Golden Knights, and one more will be against the Colorado Avalanche on the road.. He will be eligible to return for the Maple Leafs' game at home against the New York Rangers on March 2.

The Maple Leafs are currently holding onto third place in the Atlantic Division, hoping to avoid being one of the Wild Card teams in the Eastern Conference. They will hope to weather the storm in the next five days while Rielly serves his suspension, then try to finish the season strong to give themselves the best possible seed heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.