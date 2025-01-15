The No. 5 Florida basketball team suffered an 83-82 loss at home to Missouri on Tuesday as their second-half comeback attempt fell just one point short, and head coach Todd Golden credited the Tigers for how they played in the game.

“Obviously disappointed, got to give a lot of credit to Missouri, and thought they played harder than us,” Todd Golden said, via Nick Marcinko of Gator Country. “They were more ready to play than we were, and obviously jumped on us in the first half, and we were not ready for it – and obviously starts with me. I need to do a better job making sure we're ready to go and making sure that we understand what's in front of us. Obviously, this is a very good team that we played tonight, 3-1 in the league, 14-3 overall smacked Kansas at home. Coach (Dennis) Gates did a great job of putting this team together, bouncing back off the season last year and building a tournament team.”

Golden went on to say that his Florida basketball team's energy in the first half was lacking, and that is what was the main culprit in them losing the game in the end.

“Just really disappointed by our lack of enthusiasm, energy, whatever you want to call it, the first half,” Golden said. “And obviously I thought we were pretty resilient in the second half. But, you know, building a 1-point hole at home or anywhere for that matter, is a really bad strategy when winning is the goal. Got to use this as a learning experience. First time this year where we feel kind of disappointed about, just our the way we execute our effort, the way we attack the game – and doesn't get any easier int his league. We got to get back and get ready for Saturday against Texas.”

Florida basketball fell behind 50-34 going into half, and launched a furious comeback attempt in the second half, showing the type of team that they have been for the majority of the season. Unfortunately, the Gators came up just short. They fell to 15-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in conference play. It is a setback for Florida basketball after just recently beating Tennessee by 30 points.

Golden's team will look to rebound against Texas on Saturday in another home game.