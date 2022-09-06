3 reasons why Anthony Richardson’s monster game vs. Utah puts him in Heisman Trophy conversation

Many already considered Anthony Richardson a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of that, expectations were very high for him entering the 2022 Florida football season. The very first impression showed he is the real deal.

In the Florida Gators’ season opener against No. 7 Utah Utes, Richardson went off. In his game as a full-time starter in college, the young quarterback completed 17 out of his 24 pass attempts. Although he did not have a passing touchdown, he compensated on the ground.

His performance against the Utes was very impressive. Now, his name should be in more than just NFL conversations. It should be on Heisman talks.

Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen picked Richardson as a Heisman Trophy sleeper. After his game on Saturday, it seems Mullen’s pick does not seem far from reality.

With that being said, here are three reasons why the Anthony Richardson Heisman hype began picking up steam after Florida football opened the season against Utah with a bang.

3. He can really use his legs

A quarterback’s primary job is to pass to his teammates. If he can run, that is a plus. If he is an elite runner, that makes his a threat. Anthony Richardson showed the world that he is a dual-threat quarterback on Saturday.

Against the Utes, Richardson finished the night with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, leading the Gators in both categories. That included a massive 45-yard run after he could not find an open teammate. Not only he showed his awareness as he ran on the open left side of the field, but that he can break some defenders with his legs.

🚨👀Rumble, young man, rumble. Anthony Richardson streaks down the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown to put Florida ahead 14-13 on No. 7 Utah. #Gators pic.twitter.com/1gB7B8vubh — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 4, 2022

As the Gators still need to find their main receivers, using Richardson as a runner is becoming a key piece of the team’s offense. When talking about the Heisman, most of the recent winners this past decade were dual-threat quarterbacks. Marcus Mariota, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray to name a few.

If Richardson keeps his elite work with his legs, expect him to climb the Heisman rankings every week.

2. Anthony Richardson has the clutch genes

Most young quarterbacks need time to adjust to larger roles. Apparently, Anthony Richardson is a big exception. Florida football fans are certainly thankful for that.

On a play that went viral, Richardson pump-faked two defenders to then pass to an open man in the end zone for a two-point conversion. All of that in the fourth quarter to put the Gators on a one-field goal advantage.

HOLY PUMP FAKE ANTHONY RICHARDSONpic.twitter.com/g0XwwWcUAM — uSTADIUM uNIVERSITY (@uSTADIUMCollege) September 4, 2022

If fans were in doubt if he could step up to the next level, that play alone should speak for itself. Not only that, he also showed he can lead a team with big plays late in the game. Richardson scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

Big moments like the final quarter of the season opener are just some of the things that puts a player on the spotlight. While Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud should have big games as well, Richardson does all of that without the elite offensive line and receiving weapons that those other two have.

His performance against a ranked Utah team is what Heisman voters will remember. It is not every day that a young quarterback shines like that, so Richardson made a big impression right away.

1. Pressure has no affect in Anthony Richardson

Great players are born in big moments and big stages. Even if Anthony Richardson had a great statistical game, but failed to lead the team to the win, his overall performance would likely be criticized. But that was not the case.

In a post-game press conference, Richardson said his heart froze when head coach Billy Napier told him to go and score the game winner. Yet he delivered with no hesitation.

“Just having the ball in my hands, I feel like the team trusts me. The coaches trust me to make a play, make something happen. I’m glad they trust me for that.”

In addition to playing in such a crucial and close game, Richardson did all that in front of 90,799 at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The crowd was the largest in a season opener in Gators history. Richardson did not show he was afraid of the moment. On the contrary, he showed he was ready for the big stage.

With Florida set to face LSU, Texas A&M and most importantly Georgia this season, the team will need to be prepared not only on the field, but also mentally. The good part is that the team’s quarterback seems to be a good leader for moments like the ones against Utah.

Richardson can play in an elite level on a packed stadium. He can keep it cool and make smart plays. He can be clutch and use his legs late in the game. All of those factors showed up in just the first game. Although there is still a lot of Florida football to be played, Richardson’s name should now be included in real conversations for big awards, especially the Heisman Trophy.