There's no two ways about it: The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a tough go heading into the All-Star break.

Entering the month as the best team in professional baseball, the Dodgers have amassed a 3-6 record in July thus far, including a six-game losing streak featuring two-straight series sweeps to the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Could the Dodgers get back on track heading into the break, getting back to their winning ways against their rival San Francisco Giants? Well, in Game 1 of the three-game series, Shohei Ohtani certainly brought his typical firepower, blasting a first-pitch home run at the top of the third so hard it literally excited the park and landed in the bay for a lucky boating fan to catch.

Shohei Ohtani goes SPLASH 💦 This was his 32nd HR of the season!

Is an Ohtani home run worth a midsummer dunk into the Pacific and an evening of wet clothes? Considering the two-way unicorn may end up winning MVP for a third year in a row, that might just be justified.

After a strong start to the 2025 MLB season, Ohtani has been up and down in July, with just seven hits and three home runs on 34 at-bats and counting. And yet, because Ohtani is pitching more often, finally getting past single innings to take some heat off the bench behind him, he has remained as impressive as ever, even if fans would like to see the ball come off his bat a little more often.

Will a trip to Atlanta as the All-Star Game's designated hitter be just what the doctor ordered for Ohtani to get back on track? Or will he beat up on the Giants and already be hot when he lands in Georgia? Either way, if Ohtani can keep battering the Giants and get LA back to their winning ways, it will only spell more success for the do-it-all superstar heading into the second half of the season, with Dodgers success bound to follow.