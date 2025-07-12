Aaron Judge flashed some leather in the New York Yankees matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The reigning MVP appeared determined to add a Gold Glove to his impressive trophy case with a great defensive effort in the Yankees’ blowout victory. After robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run early, Judge took a couple RBI away from Kyle Tucker late in the game.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Tucker ripped an 89 mph slider down the right field line. But Judge tracked the ball down and made a spectacular diving catch to prevent a two-run double, keeping the Yankees’ shutout alive.

Aaron Judge LAYS OUT for the wild catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/uNHK8woOEE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025

Aaron Judge dominates defensively in Yankees’ shutout

Judge set the tone for his defensive gem in the top of the fourth inning. Crow-Armstrong launched a 95 mph Carlos Rodon fastball deep to right field. But the seven-time All-Star tracked the ball to the warning track before leaping up and reaching over the wall to rob PCA of his 26th home run of the season.

One batter later, Judge was at it again. Dansby Swanson slapped a soft liner to shallow right that appeared destined to drop in for an inning-extending single. But the reigning MVP had a great read on the ball, charging in and laying out to steal a base hit from Swanson.

The incredible effort wowed Rodon, who was seen smiling and shrugging while shaking his head in disbelief after the inning-ending web gem.

The Yankees went on to win the highly anticipated matchup between the two heavyweight teams 11-0. The game featured baseball’s top two bWAR leaders – Judge at 6.7 and PCA at 5.6); the top two RBI leaders – Judge (78) and Seiya Suzuki (77), three of the top six home run leaders – Judge (34), PCA (25) and Suzuki (25); and three of the top four run scorers in the league – Judge (83), PCA (67) and Tucker (67).

While Crow-Armstrong has become a legitimate MVP contender in a breakout second season with the Cubs, the Yankees’ veteran showed up big for New York yet again. Judge capped a comeback win over the Seattle Mariners with a walk-off RBI in extra innings on Thursday. After Friday’s defensive show, the Yankees have won five straight games.

Rodon was named an All-Star this season and he showed why he deserved the honor against Chicago. The Yankees starter allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight in eight shutout innings against the Cubs.