The Florida Gators finished out the 2024 regular season by dominating their rival, the Florida State Seminoles. The win capped off a three-game winning streak, giving Florida football a surprising 7-5 finish to the season. However, their on-field success isn't the only shocking thing going on right now, their recruiting is also booming.

Hylton Stubbs, one of the top defensive backs in the Class of 2025, flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida Monday night, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. According to 247Sports Composite, Stubbs is the No. 57 ranked player nationally, the fifth-ranked safety, and the eighth-best player in Florida.

With Stubbs now in the fold, the Gators have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class. Miami, on the other hand, dropped to 13.

The Gators' incredible recruiting run

To say Florida football's recruiting spree recently is incredible would be an understatement. In just the last 21 days, they've flipped 12 players from other schools. To be more specific, they've flipped 11 in the last 15 days.

Some of their most notable flips include EDGE Jayden Woods (Penn State), LB Ty Jackson (USC), OT Tavaris Dice (Auburn), QB Tramell Jones (FSU), and Joseph Mbatchou (Texas). That's just the beginning of the list. They've also flipped RB Byron Louis, DL Stephon Shivers, OT Jahari Medlock, IOL Daniel Pierre Louis, and WR Muizz Tounkara. Stubbs is the highest-rated of all of them.

With all of those flips, it changed the tide on what was a terrible recruiting class just a few weeks ago. Before this wave of flips, Florida's recruiting class ranked No. 52. To put it simply, they went from ranked in the 50s to top-10 in a matter of weeks. The crazy thing is, they aren't done yet.

Signing day isn't until Wednesday and the rumor mill believes the Gators have a handful of flips ready to make over the coming days. If that happens, who knows how high their class can go? Oh yeah, the transfer portal opens soon too.