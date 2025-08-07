The Michigan football offense was a complete trainwreck during the 2024 season, and if the Wolverines want to have a bounce back year, they need to improve a lot. One position that needs work is wide receiver. Michigan had very little production from its WRs last season, but that could also be because the quarterback situation was abysmal. All in all, the passing game needs to improve, and one player to keep an eye on is Semaj Morgan.

Semaj Morgan showed a lot of potential during his freshman season, but he didn't do much last year. He had over 200 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, but he had just 139 yards and one touchdown a year ago. That suggests that with better QB play, Morgan will probably look a lot better. He certainly looked better in practice recently when he snagged this ridiculous one-handed catch:

Michigan football fans will love to see that. The passing game was virtually non-existent last season, and that is why the offense struggled. The offensive line wasn't great, but the Wolverines still would've been able to run the ball a lot better if they possessed any sort of threat to throw the ball down field.

It's going to be interesting to see how Michigan's WRs perform this year. Outside of Indiana transfer Donovan McCulley, the Wolverines didn't really bring in any notable talent in the transfer portal. They are going to be relying on many of the same guys that didn't make much of an impact on the game last year. However, having a different QB should make a huge difference.

True freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to be the starting QB for the Michigan football team, and even though he was playing high school football less than a year ago, it's hard to imagine him not being a significant upgrade. The Wolverines legitimately struggled to complete forward passes on a consistent basis last year. Underwood doesn't have college experience, but we know that he has a ton of arm talent.

Who knows what the real reason behind Michigan's WR woes last season. Maybe having a new QB won't make a big difference. The Wolverines better hope that it does, however, because if the passing game resembles what it looked like last year, it will be a long season in Ann Arbor.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Mack Brown all-in on Texas football QB Arch Manning as Ohio State matchup loomsScotty White ·
As the HBCU football season nears, we lay out the definitive football blueblood programs in the history of the sport.
HBCU Blueblood Football Programs: A Fair ListRandall Barnes ·
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) celebrates with running back Omarion Hampton (28) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
North Carolina looking to debut 1980 throwback uniforms during 2025 seasonZachary Draves ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap during the second half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41.
Insider reveals what would make 2025 a success for Georgia footballScotty White ·
Miami Central defensive lineman Floyd Boucard won MVP honors at the Under Armour Next camp in Miami on Sunday. © Jon Santucci/USA Today Florida Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
USC DB coach reveals Trojans’ freshman with ‘huge upside’Zachary Draves ·
Kirk Herbstreit talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A.
Kirk Herbstreit ‘super high’ on 1 Notre Dame QBBenedetto Vitale ·