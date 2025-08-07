The Michigan football offense was a complete trainwreck during the 2024 season, and if the Wolverines want to have a bounce back year, they need to improve a lot. One position that needs work is wide receiver. Michigan had very little production from its WRs last season, but that could also be because the quarterback situation was abysmal. All in all, the passing game needs to improve, and one player to keep an eye on is Semaj Morgan.

Semaj Morgan showed a lot of potential during his freshman season, but he didn't do much last year. He had over 200 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, but he had just 139 yards and one touchdown a year ago. That suggests that with better QB play, Morgan will probably look a lot better. He certainly looked better in practice recently when he snagged this ridiculous one-handed catch:

Semaj Morgan with the one-handed catch 😳 pic.twitter.com/QDZq9gzgze — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) August 7, 2025

Michigan football fans will love to see that. The passing game was virtually non-existent last season, and that is why the offense struggled. The offensive line wasn't great, but the Wolverines still would've been able to run the ball a lot better if they possessed any sort of threat to throw the ball down field.

It's going to be interesting to see how Michigan's WRs perform this year. Outside of Indiana transfer Donovan McCulley, the Wolverines didn't really bring in any notable talent in the transfer portal. They are going to be relying on many of the same guys that didn't make much of an impact on the game last year. However, having a different QB should make a huge difference.

True freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to be the starting QB for the Michigan football team, and even though he was playing high school football less than a year ago, it's hard to imagine him not being a significant upgrade. The Wolverines legitimately struggled to complete forward passes on a consistent basis last year. Underwood doesn't have college experience, but we know that he has a ton of arm talent.

Who knows what the real reason behind Michigan's WR woes last season. Maybe having a new QB won't make a big difference. The Wolverines better hope that it does, however, because if the passing game resembles what it looked like last year, it will be a long season in Ann Arbor.