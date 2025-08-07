In his second year as Alabama's head football coach, Kalen DeBoer has been tasked with adjusting to a team without former starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. While Ty Simpson has taken a strong lead over the offseason, the Crimson Tide have been thoroughly impressed with freshman Keelon Russell.

Since Russell joined the team in the spring, Alabama has been impressed with his maturity level, according to On3 Sports. DeBoer and the Crimson Tide believe that the freshman's leadership and poise are wise beyond his years, making him capable of starting in Week 1 if needed.

Russell is the consensus No. 2 dual-threat quarterback recruit of the class of 2025, behind only super prospect Bryce Underwood. As a native of Duncanville, Texas, Russell committed to Alabama over offers from Texas A&M, Houston, Florida, Oregon and others.

Simpson and Russell are joined in Alabama's quarterback battle by redshirt freshman Austin Mack. None of the top three signal-callers has much meaningful experience, but they are all gushing with talent and potential.

Ty Simpson leading Alabama football quarterback battle

While Alabama has been impressed by Russell, Simpson is still ahead of the pack. The junior has been with the team for his entire collegiate career and is their only remaining quarterback who played for Nick Saban.

Entering his second year at the helm, Kalen DeBoer rehired Ryan Grubb as his offensive coordinator. Grubb worked with DeBoer at Washington, but spent the 2024 season on Mike Macdonald's staff with the Seattle Seahawks. DeBoer subsequently used Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator, but brought Grubb back into the role in 2025. Sheridan will remain on staff as the co-offensive coordinator.

While neither Simpson, Russell nor Mack will immediately match Milroe's success as a dual-threat quarterback, they could have a better overall statistical season. DeBoer and Grubb had a lot of success running a fast-paced, pass-heavy offense with Michael Penix Jr. at Washington, and look to replicate that game plan in 2025. Each of their quarterbacks was recruited to Tuscaloosa as a dual-threat, but Simpson seems to have the best arm thus far.

Should Simpson walk out in Week 1, he will be immediately tested against Florida State's improved defense. Alabama's early-season schedule does not get any lighter in the following month, with matchups against Georgia, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt all within the first five weeks.