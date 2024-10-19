The Philadelphia Flyers are tired of being als0-rans in the NHL. They have not made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season and they have only won one postseason round since the 2011-12 season. A team that was once a power in the NHL has failed to build any consistency over the years.

The Flyers hired John Tortorella prior to the 2022-23 season because he is known as a coach who can get results and will not accept a team that makes the same mistakes over and over. However, Tortorella is starting his third season with the team, and it may be hard for the coach to retain his position if there's another season on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Flyers are a team that has plenty of youth with Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko. However, they also have veteran talent in Morgan Frost, Owen Tippell, Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier and Tyson Foerster who can set the tone.

A team that mixes veteran talent with potentially explosive youngsters has a chance to move up in the standings.

If the Flyers are winning games consistently and they are in the hunt for a playoff spot at the trade deadline, it seems likely that the leadership of team president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere will make at least one trade that will give the team a chance to play Stanley Cup hockey.

Flyers must develop solid forward group

The Flyers arre hoping to develop offensive consistency this season. This has been an issue for them in the past, but the addition of Michkov could be the move that gives the Flyers the kind of sizzle needed to put some fear in their opponents. If not, the Flyers may fail to make the playoffs once again.

Michkov has explosive speed and once he gets near the net, he is going to make the kind of aggressive moves that can put the defense on its heels.

There's a thought Michkov is just a one-way player and he does not play defense well enough to maintain a position in the lineup. However, Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere believes that Michkov is intent on proving himself as a two-way player. The Phantoms are the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate.

“Everybody saw the flashy stuff, but when I watched the (Flyers rookie game) back, I saw the details that he’s trying to do in the defensive zone,” Laperriere said, per The Athletic. “I’m sure he reads everything that people say, that defensively he’s got weakness or whatever, but it almost looks like he wants to make a point like he’s willing to do whatever (it takes). For me, it’s a great sign.”

Veteran forwards must deliver

If Michkov can give the Flyers the explosiveness that has been missing, the Flyers will need Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, Joel Farabee, Morgan Forst and Sean Couturier to step up.

Konecny scored 33 goals and 35 assists for the Flyers last season, and finished with a plus-4 rating. Konecny was a dynamic short-handed player for the Flyers as he scored 6 goals when the Flyers were a man down.

Tippett was also a key contributor with 28 goals and 25 assists and Farabee was also a dependable scorer with 22 goals and 28 assists.

Defense may be the team's fatal flaw

As the NHL season moves along, the Flyers may have issues with their overall defense. When it comes to the blue line, Travis Sanheim appears to be their best player. He had a solid season in 2023-24 with 10 goals and 34 assists and he has demonstrated that he is an excellent skater and a dependable puck mover.

Outside of Sanheim, there is solid hope that Cam York can prove himself worthy of playing on the first pair.

Erik Johnson and Jamie Drysdale are the next duo and while Johnson is a 35-year-old who has a full understanding of what is needed, he is limited at this point in his career. The other Flyers defensemen appear quite vulnerable.

The other issue regarding the defense is the goaltending. Starting goaltender Samuel Ersson is a promising talent and has shown that he can get the job done. After taking over as the team's top goalie following the suspension of Carter Hart, Ersson had a record 23-19-7 with a 2.82 goals against average and .890 save percentage.

The Flyers are going with Ivan Fedotov as the No. 2 goalie, and he has seen very limited action at the NHL level He played in 3 games last year with an 0-1-1 record a 4.95 GAA and an .811 save percentage.