The latest on Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without the services of Carter Hart for an uncertain period following an update by the team on the goaltender being granted an indefinite leave of absence because of personal reasons.

“Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said in a statement posted on the team's official X account on Tuesday.

Hart's temporary departure from the Flyers comes on the heels of a forgettable start last Saturday in a 7-4 loss at home versus the Colorado Avalanche. In that game, Hart allowed five goals on just 15 shots faced. It was tied for the most goals he's allowed in a game in the 2023-24 NHL regular season thus far. Hart also surrendered five goals to the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 road loss back in October and gave up six goals in a 7-6 loss away from home at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings last December.

On the season, the 25-year-old Hart has a 12-9-1 record to go with a 2.80 GAA and .906 save percentage.

While Hart is out, the Flyers are expected to utilize Samuel Errson as their top goalie. In his first 22 starts this season, Errson has put together a 12-6-3 record and posted a 2.36 GAA to go with a .909 save percentage.

Hart is in the last year of his current contract with the Flyers and is expected to be a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign.