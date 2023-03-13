The Philadelphia Flyers are certainly entering a new era after firing Chuck Fletcher as general manager on Friday. In his place is former Flyers star Daniel Briere, who is taking over on an interim basis.

While he does have the interim tag, Briere is certainly a candidate for the permanent job. And he absolutely believes he can be the man to command the rebuild in Philadelphia.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I can do the job,” Briere said Sunday. “I’m going to have some great people around me as well. It’s not something that I’m going to do alone.”

The job is not his yet, and the Flyers will conduct a full-scale search for a full-time general manager. But the former Flyers star is not letting the “interim” tag affect his approach to the work ahead of him.

“I don’t have a problem with the interim tag,” he said. “I like that Dave (Scott, Flyers chairman) and his staff are going to take the proper time to evaluate who should be full time in that position. And I see myself staying here and being part of the future.”

Briere certainly understands the grind each player goes through. In fact, the Flyers interim GM was a first-round pick in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft of the Arizona Coyotes. He joined Philadelphia in 2007 as a free agent and spent six years with the organization.

As a member of the Flyers, Briere scored 124 goals in 364 games. Briere had an insane run in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 30 points as the Flyers made a miracle run to the Stanley Cup Finals. However, the team lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Flyers will certainly be thorough in their search for a full-time general manager. Only time will tell if Briere comes out of the team’s search with the permanent general manager job.