The Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of one of the most miserable stretches of their franchise — if not the single worst one. Their recent loss to the New York Rangers underscores not just the inferiority of coach John Tortorella’s team but of the franchise as a whole.

Wells Fargo Center turned into a sea of blue as the Flyers faced the rival Rangers. Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead heading into the third period but lost 3-2 in overtime off of a game-winner from Vladimir Tarasenko. Making matters more frustrating for Flyers fans is the fact that the game yesterday was not broadcasted due to technical issues at Comcast.

Tortorella said that the blame squarely falls on the organization for its disappointing play and for opposing fans taking over the Flyers’ home arena, according to Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio.

“We make our own bed. We need to get this the right direction, where maybe someday those tickets are hard to get by,” John Tortorella said, via KYW Newsradio. “Don’t blame anybody else. Blame us. This is what we’ve made here. Hopefully along the way, we get this turned around. I’m not sure when but get it back to where that’s a tough ticket, and maybe the Rangers fans just aren’t allowed in the building because we have filled it with our people. Not there yet, obviously. It’s up to us to get out of it.”

At a time when Philadelphia has two conference champions and another team led by an MVP candidate, the Flyers are quickly fading out of the picture. The bigger stories to come from them this year were the incident involving Ivan Provorov’s refusal to participate in the team’s Pride Night and Tortorella yanking iPads from the bench in a move to look more serious, even though players were most likely using them to help them in the game. The Flyers are second to last in the Metropolitan Division.