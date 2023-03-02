The New York Rangers are rolling once again. After losing four straight games, the Rangers have picked up back-to-back wins, thanks to one of their shiny new weapons in Vladimir Tarasenko, who buried the overtime winner against the Philadelphia Flyers in his team’s 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden Wednesday.

Vladimir Tarasenko is also soon about to play alongside a fellow Rangers newcomer in Patrick Kane, who just got traded to New York from the Chicago Blackhawks in a blockbuster swap on Tuesday. Taraskenko can’t wait to actually hit the ice with Kane as a teammate after years of being rivals in the Western Conference.

“Play against each other for 11 years, it’s finally nice to join the same team” Tarasenko said after the game during an interview with TNT.

Vladimir Tarasenko was traded by the St. Louis Blues to the Rangers early last February along with Niko Mikola for a pick and the pair of Samuel Blais and Hunter Skinner.

The 31-year-old Tarasenko has scored three goals with four assists so far in Rangers uniform.

Patrick Kane did not see action against the Flyers but he is expected to make his highly-anticipated debut for the Rangers on Thursday when the Rangers face off against the Ottawa Senators at home. New York head coach Gerard Gallant had also said that Kane will debut for the Rangers on the same line with former Blackhawks teammate Artemi Panarin.

Kane was sent by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Rangers via a three-team trade which also involved the Arizona Coyotes.