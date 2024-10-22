The Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals play against each other for the first time all season on Tuesday. The division rivals have had great battles throughout the years but this one will be extra special. Philadelphia rookie Matvei Michkov will play against Alex Ovechkin for the first time, marking the past and present of Russian hockey stars. Michkov spoke about playing against the man he calls his idol, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

“Everybody watched him when he was younger,” Michkov said through an interpreter. “I watched him when I was younger. He's one of the greatest players ever, and for sure one of the best. It's going to be unique and historical to be playing against such a player. It's an honor.”

Michkov was drafted seventh overall in the 2023 draft and made his NHL debut this year. He has scored two goals and added two assists through five games. Ovechkin says he has not had a chance to watch the Flyers' star yet, but is looking forward to seeing him on Tuesday.

“I think it's fun when the talented players come here and play the right way, leading the way. I think as a player, you enjoy it, and you wish them luck and see what happens.”

The Flyers are looking to build around Matvei Michkov

When the Flyers drafted Michkov in 2023, there was a lot of discussion about if and when he would come to North America. He showed up after just one season in the KHL, a result very few saw coming. If general managers knew he would come after one season, he likely would have been drafted higher than seventh.

Now, there is a lot of hype around the Calder Trophy candidate. The Flyers' offense is built around the 19-year-old, including the power play which has shined early. While they are not considered playoff contenders because of their poor goaltending, Michkov gives the fans something to cheer about on offense.

That is similar to the situation that Ovechkin entered in 2005. While there was no doubt that he would show up in his first season. there was also no doubt the Capitals would miss the playoffs. Even Ovechkin's 106-point season could not bring them to .500, as they finished with 70 points.

Eventually, the Capitals were a perennial first-place team and finally a Stanley Cup Champion with one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time. The Flyers hope that one day, Michkov's career mirrors Ovechkin's. For now, the vet and rookie will share the ice in Philadelphia.