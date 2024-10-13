The Philadelphia Flyers have kicked off their 2024-25 season along with the rest of the NHL. And like some other teams, Philadelphia experienced a bit of an injury scare early in the season. Fans were certainly worried when forward Morgan Frost went down against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Frost was on the receiving end of a crunching hit from Flames defender MacKenzie Weegar. The Flyers forward came up clearly in some discomfort. He eventually went down the tunnel and to the locker room. Thankfully, though, Frost has returned to the bench, as Flyers reporter Siobhan Nolan noted.

Frost is a potential Flyers breakout candidate for the 2024-25 season. Philadelphia certainly hopes he can emerge as a special player for them this season. The 25-year-old former first-round pick is coming off a season in which he scored 13 goals and 41 points in 71 games. The Flyers did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite contending for a playoff spot throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Morgan Frost could become special for Flyers

Morgan Frost has been through quite the journey with the Flyers. The Philadelphia forward was drafted in the first round back in 2017. He has played parts of six seasons in the NHL to this point. However, he has played less than 250 games for a variety of reasons.

Heading into this season, Frost has a chance to play a major role. The 25-year-old is currently slotted in as the team's top-line center. His job is to anchor a line with Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny. If he can do it, Philadelphia may be able to shock some people this upcoming season.

Things haven't always been easy. Last year, Frost had some issues with head coach John Tortorella. He and Tortorella eventually cleared the air with each other in a private meeting. Additionally, Frost has dealt with injury issues early in his career. Despite this, Philadelphia's front office is excited to see what he can do this upcoming year.

“He’s in a great place, we’ve improved talent wise the last couple years with our younger players, including Morgan,” said president of hockey operations Keith Jones, via Daily Faceoff. “He’s in a position where he’s going to get a great opportunity to show his abilities.”

Frost looks to have avoided a serious injury against the Flames. Hopefully, he can remain healthy throughout the 2024-25 NHL season. If he does, the Flyers could have a lot of success on the ice in the months ahead.