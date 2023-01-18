Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sparked controversy when he decided not to partake in the team’s LGBTQ pride night. He chose not to wear the pride-inspired warm-up jersey, citing religious reasons.

Provorov clarified to reporters after the game that he belongs to the Russian Orthodox church, which is the church that Pavel Datsyuk, another hockey player with anti-LGBTQ beliefs belongs to. The NHL released a statement regarding Provorov’s homophobic decision.

“Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the statement reads. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

The league seems to be fine with Provorov spitting in the face of the marginalized community the Flyers were trying to support. Throwing the blame on the players and allowing them to get off the hook for decisions like these shows that their commitment to inclusivity is hollow and will only go to a certain, limited extent.

This is sadly not a new occurrence in sports. Last season, many pitchers from the Tampa Bay Rays decided not to wear LGBTQ+ pride patches on their uniforms.