The Green Bay Packers are starving for their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy. With the intent to end their 15-year title drought this season. They've added someone with Super Bowl charm to the roster via trade.
“It is the third Eagles trade today, and the second involving an OT. The Eagles also traded for OT Fred Johnson, then traded Kinnard, who already is a three-time Super-Bowl champion at age 25,” Schefter posted.
That's right — Kinnard owns a trio of championship bling already. Putting him in elite company with one star defender from the 1990s.
Packers boost protection via Eagles in trade deal
Schefter revealed which past champion Kinnard has matching championship accolades with.
“Darian Kinnard is one of only two players along with Ken Norton Jr. to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kinnard won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, then Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Eagles,” Schefter added in a subsequent tweet. “Now he will attempt to four-peat with the Packers, as he brings them the ability to play guard or tackle.”
