Just over 13 years after Patrick Sharp and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, the 41-year-old is joining Philly's front office, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sharp will be appointed to the position of Special Advisor to Hockey Operations, according to new general manager Daniel Briere.

“In adding Patrick Sharp to our group, we are gaining an individual who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels,” said President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones.

“Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker. He will be a vital component as we continue to build the foundation of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

Sharp will report directly to Briere, and will be involved in all aspects of the club's hockey operations department with a strong focus on player development, per the official release.

“I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey operations team,” Briere said. “Patrick is a well-established veteran on-and-off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects.”

The three-time Stanley Cup champion had an excellent 16-year professional career, reaching the pinnacle of professional hockey with the Hawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Canadian was originally drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2001 NHL Draft, and won the Calder Cup with the Philadelphia Phantoms of the American Hockey League in 2015.

He also won a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He amassed 620 points in 939 career NHL games, playing with the Flyers, Hawks and Dallas Stars, as well as 87 points over 142 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The decorated former forward has spent the last five seasons in broadcasting with NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago, and will now return directly to the game with the team that drafted him 22 years ago.