The Flyers and Ducks agree to a Cutter Gauthier-Jamie Drysdale swap...

The Philadelphia Flyers are moving on from forward Cutter Gauthier, officially announcing his trade to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

In the trade, the Flyers are getting defenseman Jamie Drysdale, as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Gauthier, meanwhile, heads to Anaheim where he will look to start his professional career.

Gauthier's trade might be shocking, but the Flyers certainly felt it was the right move. Apparently, the 19-year-old informed the Philadelphia organization that he did not want to play for them, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Furthermore, the team reportedly “had a lot of trouble trying to meet with Gauthier at World Juniors,” per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Cutter Gauthier was drafted by the Flyers fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, though he has yet to make his pro debut. He has played for Boston College in the last two seasons. More recently, though, Gauthier led Team USA to a gold medal finish in the World Junior Hockey Championship, tallying two goals and 10 assists in seven games. He was also named the Best Forward in the competition.

For Boston College, Gauthier leads the team in goals with 13.

Flyers get Jamie Drysdale, Ducks land Cutter Gauthier

Jamie Drysdale figures to be an instant contributor for the Flyers. A former first-round pick as well, Drysdale has already recorded five points in 10 games with the Ducks this 2023-24 season. He's coming off a significant shoulder injury in 2022-23, though he seems to be healthier now.

Through four seasons with the Ducks, Drysdale has tallied 45 points over 123 games. His best season so far came in 2021-22 when he made four goals, 28 assists and 32 points.

As for the Ducks, they are certainly getting a talented forward in Gauthier. When explaining why they made the deal, Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek highlighted Gauthier's “dynamic skills” as something that is really rare to see.

“This is a trade we felt we needed to make as a player with Cutter’s dynamic skill set are not available often,” Verbeek explained, via NHL.com. “We see Cutter as a long-term, high-end player who produces in big moments. We also want to thank Jamie for his four years in Anaheim. It is a difficult trade to make as he has a great future in front of him both on and off the ice.”

It remains to be seen how the trade would pan out for both teams, but both certainly got some intriguing players.