All of hockey's brightest prospects will gather in Sweden for the 2024 IIHF World Juniors tournament.

Hockey fans have enjoyed the ongoing 2023-24 NHL season, and for good reason. There has been a lot to talk about early in the year and there is certainly more to come. However, as the calendar year draws to a close, there is one more competition that piques the interest of fans. The IIHF World Juniors are almost here once again.

Each year, the brightest U20 players from around the world compete in an international best-on-best round-robin style tournament. 10 teams make up the pool for the competition, with heavyweights such as Hockey Canada and Team USA taking on up-and-coming teams like Team Slovakia and Team Czechia.

This tournament has something for everyone. Are you a fan of a team with very promising prospects? There's a good chance you'll see some of them take the ice later this month. Are you looking forward to the 2024 NHL Draft? Well, top draft prospects often participate, as well.

Before we go in-depth on any one team, let's take a step back. Here is a complete guide to the 2024 IIHF World Juniors as the best prospects in the world prepare to make a name for themselves on one of the biggest international stages in hockey.

When does the 2024 IIHF World Juniors start

The festivities begin sooner than you may think. The 2024 IIHF World Juniors begin on December 26 as the teams take the ice in Gothenburg, Sweden. In 2019, it was announced that the 2021 version of the tournament would be hosted in Sweden. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined those plans, so here we are in 2023.

Round robin games will be played from the 26th through December 30th. On January 2nd, 2024, the quarterfinals of the tournament take place, with the semifinals happening on the 4th before the eventual Bronze and Gold Medal Games on January 5th.

The two groups

As mentioned, the IIHF World Juniors has 10 participating teams. These teams are split into two groups. Each group will play their games at an assigned rink in Gothenburg. Here is how Group A and Group B look this year:

Group A: Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Latvia

Group B: United States, Slovakia, Czechia, Norway, Switzerland

Keep an eye on these players

Also as mentioned, top prospects from NHL teams are able to partake in this event. That's certainly no different this year. A notable prospect with NHL experience is Boston Bruins forward Matt Poitras, who was assigned to Hockey Canada on Monday. You also have recent draft picks such as 2023 third-overall pick Will Smith, a prospect of the San Jose Sharks.

Other notable NHL prospects include 2022 top-10 pick Cutter Gauthier (Flyers) and defenseman Lane Hutson (Canadiens). Huston and Gauthier took part in the tournament last season. Hutson scored a goal and four points, while Gauthier stepped up for Team USA, scoring four goals and 10 points in seven games.

The 2024 IIHF World Juniors also features some top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft. Hockey fans should keep their eyes on Team Canada star Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini is thought of as the potential first-overall pick in the upcoming draft in Las Vegas. Team Finland star Konsta Helenius is also a top prospect in the NHL Draft and is on the preliminary roster for the Finns.

How you can watch the IIHF World Juniors

There are a few ways for those in the United States to watch this tournament. NHL Network will broadcast most of the games, including every single game for Team USA. Games are also streaming on the IIHF YouTube channel, while select games will also be shown on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, things are more straightforward. TSN carries all games for Team Canada at the IIHF World Juniors this year. Furthermore, you can stream each game on TSN's website or on the TSN mobile app.