It's rare for a team in playoff contention to get a boost toward the end of the regular season. With the trade deadline gone and the top free agents and buyout candidates off the market, teams can only get upgrades from within the organization. The Philadelphia Flyers are getting such an upgrade with goalie Ivan Fedotov, who joined the team on Friday.
The 27-year-old was drafted by the Flyers in 2015 and is finally close to making his NHL debut. Fedotov spent several seasons playing in the KHL, Russia's top league, before signing a contract with the Flyers in 2022. Nearly two months after he signed his contract, Fedotov was arrested for evading military service in Russia and was forced into training.
Following his training, Fedotov was expected to join the Flyers for the 2023-24 season. However, he signed with the KHL's CSKA Moscow, after which Philadelphia contested the contract's validity to the International Ice Hockey Federation. After months of trying to get him on the roster, CSKA Moscow finally terminated Fedotov's contract earlier this week and he is free to join the Flyers.
Philly already announced that he'll join the NHL club upon arrival and practice with the team on Friday. The Flyers sent Felix Sandstrom down to the minors to make room for Fedotov, who will pair with Sam Ersson for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen when Fedotov will make his Flyers debut.
Fedotov posted a .914 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average in 44 games in the KHL this season. He also had a .916 save percentage in the playoffs. He served as the starting goaltender for Russia in the 2022 Olympics, allowing one or fewer goals in four of six games. Russia lost to Finland in the Gold Medal Game.
Flyers need goalie spark
Goalie has long been a position of need for the Flyers and that became even more apparent this season when the team lost starter Carter Hart. Though Ersson has done a nice job filling in, he's shown more than a few times that he's not quite ready to take on the full workload of a starting goaltender in the NHL.
Sandstrom and Cal Peterson have split the backup duties over the last two months. They've combined for a .847 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts), winning three games.
The Flyers hope to find stability with Fedotov and Ersson and could rely on the duo immediately in the playoffs should Philadelphia qualify. Fedotov might get a taste of NHL action before the postseason begins which would be good for his confidence.
Philadelphia already has plans to keep Fedotov in town for the long haul and might work out a contract extension soon. Flyers general manager Danny Briere said he doesn’t expect it to be an issue.
The Flyers enter Friday's action clinging to third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Washington Capitals. Philly is three points clear of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
What a story it would be if Ivan Fedotov came into the fold and helped the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It might be just the beginning of a memorable NHL career for Fedotov and Flyers fans should be excited to have him on the roster.