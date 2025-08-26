The Philadelphia Flyers have missed the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and are not in a position to end that streak this year. After a 76-point finish in 2024-25, they did add Trevor Zegras in an offseason trade. But they are expected to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline once again. If the Flyers do sell, they should trade Rasmus Ristolainen and Christian Dvorak, among others.

All pending free agents would be on the market if the Flyers are way out of the playoffs at the deadline. But last year, Scott Laughton was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a year of team control left. General manager Daniel Briere has been rebuilding the team over many years, and this deadline should be another checkpoint for that rebuild. There are core members locked in, but there are also plenty of trade candidates.

The Flyers should be sellers at the NHL trade deadline, assuming Rick Tocchet does not turn it around quickly. Who should be on the move?

Christian Dvorak could have a short Flyers stint

During NHL free agency, Christian Dvorak signed a one-year deal worth $5.4 million with the Flyers. As a center, it was expected that a contender would give him a multi-year deal. But instead, the former Montreal Canadien signed a prove-it deal in Philly. If he proves that he can be a solid middle-six center for a contender, he will be a deadline candidate.

Dvorak scored 12 goals with 21 assists in 82 games with the Canadiens last year. While he was not the top-line center the Habs were hoping for, he can be solid down the middle. The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings could both be looking for reinforcements to contend in the deep Western Conference.

Rasmus Ristolainen could be on the move

The NHL is a copycat league, and the Florida Panthers are currently the beau of the ball. Part of their recipe for consecutive Stanley Cups has been big, physical defensemen. That is what Rasmus Ristolainen is, even with his faults as a player. He won't drive offense and has a bone-headed defensive play every so often. But in the right role with the right coaches, he could be a playoff performer.

The Panthers keep adding to their defense, even with their star-studded group. Could they bring in Ristolainen from the Flyers at the NHL trade deadline to replace Nate Schmidt, who left in free agency? They do not have a first-round pick until 2028, so Philadelphia could look at prospects instead.

But a contender looking to challenge the Panthers could call the Flyers on Ristolainen. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers may ask about Ristolainen. Would the Flyers part with him, even though he is under contract through 2027? If it brings in another first-round pick, it would be worth it.

Which team would bring in an enforcer?

The Flyers signed Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract during the 2022 offseason for one reason. He embodies Flyers hockey with his physicality and fighting ability. The playoffs are where that physicality is most important, and Deslauriers has not played there since 2022 with the Minnesota Wild. With his contract expiring, the Flyers should give him that opportunity to play in the postseason.

The Maple Leafs got rid of Ryan Reaves in the offseason and could look to replace him at the deadline. Any young team that is on the playoff cusp but does not want to sell the farm will be in on Deslauriers at the deadline. He won't cost a first-round pick, but the front office can say they tried to improve the roster with the deal.