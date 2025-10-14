The Philadelphia Flyers traded for Trevor Zegras this offseason, hoping he could provide an impact. He needed a fresh start after struggling with the Anaheim Ducks over the last few seasons. It's still early in the season. But on Monday night against the Florida Panthers, Zegras showed the sort of skill that made him a target of the Flyers this offseason.

Zegras held the puck behind Florida's goal late in the third period. Panthers stars Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad converged on him, looking to muscle him off the puck. Zegras nearly lost possession, but he was able to fight through contact to send the puck to captain Sean Couturier. And Couturier did not miss his shot.

Trevor Zegras, that's a ridiculous dish! 🤩 He makes an unreal move to set up Sean Couturier! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/XhOoYPx0ti — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

This goal became the game-winning tally in the end. Philadelphia added two more goals by way of an empty net. As a result, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have lost for the first time this season.

Flyers' Trevor Zegras, Sean Couturier come up big vs. Panthers

Zegras earned second-star honors for his performance on Monday night. His assist was a massive reason they went on to claim the victory over the Panthers. And he is showing that he still has the sort of playmaking skill he showed during the first two seasons of his career.

Courturier, though, was the main star of the show against the Panthers. His goal on Zegras's assist was his second of the game. The Flyers captain added two assists, as well. This capped off a dominant four-point performance against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Furthermore, he achieved a bit of team history with this feat. The Flyers captain has recorded his third-career multi-goal, multi-assist game. He is the third player in the last 25 years of franchise history with at least three such performances. The others are Claude Giroux and Mike Richards, who each did it four times.

Overall, it was a fantastic showing for Philadelphia. This is the sort of win that gives them momentum and confidence in the early going of the season. It will certainly be interesting to see how they follow this up on Thursday night when they play host to the Winnipeg Jets.