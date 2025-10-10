The city of Philadelphia has had a good run over the past few years when it comes to its sports team success. The Philadelphia Eagles recently brought them a championship earlier this year, while the Phillies were getting prepared to have a great season and make it to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, some good things have to come to an end, and on Oct. 9, Philadelphia sports did something that hadn't happened since 1983, according to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform.

“Cities in history to have their NHL team lose, NFL team lose & MLB team lose in the playoffs & be eliminated all on the same day: Philadelphia – Today. Philadelphia – 10/16/1983. That’s it,” Harvey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles lost to the New York Giants on the road, 34-17. After losing their first game of the season last week against the Denver Broncos in dramatic fashion, many thought that they would turn things around on a short week. Jaxson Dart and the Giants had different plans and dominated for most of the game on both sides of the ball.

For the Phillies, they were in a battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS to keep their season alive. A last-minute mistake by the pitcher cut their dreams of trying to extend the series, and now they will be looking toward the offseason.

Last but not least, the Flyers opened their season against the defending champion Florida Panthers, and they took a 2-1 loss. The Panthers have shown that they are head and shoulders above the rest of the NHL after what they've accomplished over the past few years, and the Flyers are trying to get to that level.

It's obvious that it was not a good week for the Philadelphia sports teams, but the good news is that the Eagles and Flyers still have a full season to make up for this week. The 76ers will also be starting their season soon, but no one knows what to expect from them.