The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off a 5-4 win on the road over the Montreal Canadiens. In the offseason, the Flyers improved their roster by acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. Zegras was a major part of the win over the Canadiens, and in the process, helped the team achieve something not done by the franchise since 2011.

According to NHL Public Relations, the Flyers scored three goals in the first eight minutes of the game for the first time since November 2, 2011, when the team scored three goals in the first 6:23 of the game against the Buffalo Sabres. Zegras was a major part of the three goals. He assisted on a Cam York goal on the powerplay at the 7:07 mark, which was the Flyers' second goal of the game. Just 43 seconds later, he got the assist on a Bobby Brink powerplay goal.

Zegras would finish the game with two assists, but also scored the only goal in the shootout, which gave the Flyers the victory. In the process, he also etched his own name in a part of Flyers history. Zegras has scored four goals and 11 assists this year in just 13 games. That makes him the fastest Flyer to reach the 15-point marker since James van Riemsdyk in 2009-10. Van Riemsdyk also scored his 15th point in the 13th game of the year that season.

Article Continues Below

Van Riemsdyk would slow down from his torrid point-producing pace that season. He ended the year finding the back of the net just 15 times while adding 20 helpers in 78 games. That placed him ninth on the team in points. Still, the Flyers made the playoffs that season, something they hope to be doing this year.

Meanwhile, Zegras seems to have rebounded from two difficult years in Anaheim. In the 2022-23 campaign, he beat the goaltender 23 times while adding 42 assists in 81 games. Over the next two seasons, he would play in just 88 games, with 18 goals and 29 assists. If Zegras can continue this pace in Philly, he will be well on his way to setting career highs and helping the Flyers contend for a playoff spot.

The Flyers are 7-5-1 on the season. The team will hit the ice again on Thursday night on the road against the Nashville Predators.