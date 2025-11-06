The Philadelphia Flyers are one of many Eastern Conference teams hovering around .500 as the first week of November rolls on. With 15 points in 13 games, they have a great opportunity to make the playoffs, but need a hot stretch to get there. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet was brought in to help develop young star Matvei Michkov. But according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, there is already frustration with the young Russian.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are moderately frustrated with Matvei Michkov’s start to the season. Per sources, the team spoke with the 20-year-old over the weekend to address those concerns. Philly’s incredibly high on this player, that goes without saying, but a little tough love to get him back on track seems to be the plan,” Pagnotta reported.

The Flyers drafted Michkov 7th overall in 2023 with no promises he would come to North America any time soon. But he joined Philly's squad under John Tortorella to start the 2024-25 campaign. His rookie season was solid on paper, with 26 goals and 37 assists, finishing fourth in Calder Trophy voting. But they were expecting a step up under a new coach, not what has happened.

Michkov has once again landed on the bench multiple times in just 13 games under Tocchet. He has one goal and five assists, only one of which has come on the power play. A new acquisition, Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks, has been dominant, however. So the coaching and new regime have worked in some places. But Michkov is struggling to adjust.

The Flyers have played Michkov primarily on the second line with Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink. If the frustration continues, it could lead to the 20-year-old being dropped down the lineup. But, like everyone in the NHL, a goal on Thursday against the Nashville Predators would change a lot for Michkov.