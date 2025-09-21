The Philadelphia Flyers started the 2025-26 season on a down note, announcing that franchise legend, goalie Bernie Parent, died Sunday at 80 years old. He was the starting goalie for both Stanley Cup champion teams in franchise history, winning the Vezina Trophy as the top regular-season goalie in both seasons as well. Those 1974 and 1975 seasons are etched in Flyers and NHL history thanks to Parent.

“Bernard Marcel Parent was an original Flyer,” a team release read. “He delivered the club's two Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975, both of which culminated in a dominant and flawless performance in the clinching game of each series with a pair of shutout victories, and earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.”

“His career as a Flyer would also see him win two Vezina Trophies as the best goaltender in the NHL in 1974 and 1975. He is the first Flyer to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984, and is one of six players on the Flyers to have his No. 1 retired to the rafters in addition to being inducted into the inaugural class of the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1988,” the statement continued.

According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, the Flyers are planning on honoring their Hall of Famer this season. “There are already discussions in the Flyers front office about how they can honor Bernie Parent this season. A jersey patch, at the very least, seems inevitable.”

The Flyers have a new look coming into the 2025-26 season, with Rick Tocchet behind the bench and Trevor Zegras at center. They will start that season remembering one of the greatest players in franchise history. The Flyers will remember Parent at their home opener on October 13 against the Florida Panthers.