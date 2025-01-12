The Philadelphia Flyers dismantled the Anaheim Ducks in Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center, winning in decisive fashion 6-0. But there was also some drama surrounding the contest, as it featured the return of former Flyers draft pick Cutter Gauthier to Philadelphia for the first time since he requested a trade out of town.

He was confronted on the ice by Flyers forward Travis Konecny, who challenged him to a fight and his NSFW words were also picked up by the hot mic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the intermission, Konecny noted that it was Gauthier's loss that he didn't want to play for the Flyers anymore, via Broad Street Hockey.

“Yeah, I mean the crowd is doing it all,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun playing tonight. I mean, I don’t know the kid. We’re just giving him a hard time. When you come and by a Flyer, you don’t really understand until you’re here, it means a lot. It’s his loss. On to the next one, we don’t really care.”

In return for Gauthier, Philadelphia received defenseman Jamie Drysdale from the Ducks. The Flyers had already beaten the Ducks once this season, a victory at Honda Center; Gauthier said beforehand it was a game he circled on his calendar.

Philadelphia hits the ice nextagainst the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday.

Cutter Gauthier spurned the Flyers and requested a trade

According to Flyers team president Keith Jones, Gauthier didn't want to play for Philadelphia despite being the fifth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, via Sportsnet.

“He didn't want to be a Flyer, so we had to come up with a plan, and fortunately, we were able to execute on that plan,” Jones said.

In 42 games with the Ducks so far this season, Gauthier has four goals and 10 assists.