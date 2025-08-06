The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of another dominant season. Dave Roberts' team is well on their way to back-to-back championships, the first since the New York Yankees pulled it off in the late 1990s. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman lead the way at the plate, but their supporting cast has been a bit shaky. The Dodgers are still looking for this year's Tommy Edman.

Every championship team has a player or two who step up in the playoffs and play like a star. While Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freeman dominated in the 2024 postseason, Edman was the unsung hero. Los Angeles brought in some players who could have filled that spot this year, including Michael Conforto. However, nothing substantial has come of their offseason transactions.

The lack of offensive production outside of their stars have troubled the Dodgers. Roberts and his players have voice their frustration with the team's struggles to score runs. Their starting pitchers have had stellar starts go to waste because the bats did not compliment them with sufficient run support. To win a championship, Los Angeles needs both sides working in harmony.

Ohtani's offensive season has him squarely in the National League MVP conversation. Without him, the Dodgers won't go nearly as far as they want to. However, the two-way star cannot score all of Los Angeles' runs in a series against the rest of the league's top teams. Luckily for him, his team has the depth necessary to have someone step up when the lights are at their brightest.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, that player has yet to make themselves known. Edman earned a new contract because of his play last fall. However, Los Angeles needs to uncover this year's hidden gem in order to find their way to the Fall Classic.

An aging core needs a few young stars

He isn't the biggest star on his team, but Freddie Freeman has become one of Roberts' leaders in the clubhouse. The first baseman who came up clutch time and time again in the World Series has his team on the right track. According to Freeman, Los Angeles has dealt with the championship hangover very well. He believes they are right where they need to be before the playoffs.

While the All-Star infielder's optimism isn't misplaced, he is overlooking the issue with his team. Looking at their roster, the Dodgers have very small holes to fill, if any. However, it isn't the talent that they lack. Roberts is in need of a player to complement his stars in the latter half of his rotation. Luckily for Los Angeles, find them happens to be Roberts' best skill.

Edman came out of nowhere last fall. The Dodgers likely would have been successful without him, but his hits against the New York Mets and San Diego Padres proved critical. He has been good again this season, but some of his teammates have underwhelmed. Roberts has supported Conforto through his struggles, but he is not the player he used to be.

Another reason why young stars are critical is injuries. The Dodgers missed Max Muncy for a stretch thanks to a lower body injury earlier this season. The veterans on Los Angeles' roster are not getting any younger. Having players ready to step up gives Roberts a distinct advantage when it comes to late-inning scenarios.

Even if he hasn't found them yet, Roberts has some candidates who can play hero this year.

Clark Kent is already on the roster, he just needs to become Superman

If there was a highlight reel for the Dodgers' season so far, Andy Pages would have arguably its best play. The Los Angeles outfielder made one of the season's best catches, robbing a home run with his acrobatics. In addition to his defense in center field, his batting numbers are above average. A .275 average with 19 home runs would get much more attention anywhere else.

While he doesn't get as much shine as Freeman or Ohtani, Pages' contributions are critical. He makes it possible for Roberts to fill holes where necessary. Betts missed some of Los Angeles' games with personal issues, but his manager had the flexibility to be without him. Pages is a big piece of that strategy and could be a difference maker when the playoffs begin.

Outside of Pages, role players' contributions become much more situational. Esteury Ruiz can come in and create havoc on the base paths. Los Angeles traded for Alex Call to give themselves some more depth at the trade deadline. It is entirely possible that any of the three of them could have their moment in the fall just like Edman did. However, they don't need to steal the show.

Ohtani had a historic season at the plate last year. While his numbers are not as crazy, one could argue that he has been better in 2025 than he was in 2024. Freeman, Betts, and Will Smith are as stable as it gets. Roberts has one of the most talented teams her has ever fielded. He just needs the offense to take off when games become series in order to walk away as champions.