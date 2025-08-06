The Boston Red Sox turned to Garrett Crochet on Tuesday night, and he didn’t disappoint. The lefty delivered another commanding performance at Fenway Park, leading Boston to a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals and continuing his stellar 2025 campaign.

Pitching on nine days' rest, Crochet showed no signs of rust, scattering four hits across seven innings, allowing two runs, walking just one, and striking out eight. With the win, Crochet improved to 13-4 on the year and extended his personal winning streak to nine consecutive decisions.

Crochet now leads all Major League pitchers in wins (13), innings pitched (148.1), and strikeouts (183), and ranks third in ERA at 2.24.

His performance also earned him a place in rarefied air, joining a short list of Red Sox left-handers who have posted a sub-2.25 ERA in a season with 20 or more starts, a group that includes legends like Dutch Leonard (1914 & 1917), Babe Ruth (1916 & 1917), Ray Collins (1910), Jesse Tannehill (1904), and Chris Sale (2018), according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Red Sox offense gave Crochet ample support. Trevor Story delivered three RBIs, including a tie-breaking two-run bloop single in the sixth and another RBI hit in the seventh. Wilyer Abreu added two hits, two RBIs, and a highlight-reel catch near Pesky’s Pole, helping Boston notch its seventh straight victory and ninth in the last 10 games.

Boston improved to 64-51 and now sits 13 games above .500, their best mark since the end of the 2021 season. They are 16-2 in their last 18 home games and have gone 35-17 over their last 52 contests. Since July 1, the team is 22-7.

The pitching staff has been the driving force behind Boston’s resurgence. Over the last 26 games dating back to July 4, the Red Sox have posted a 2.70 ERA, the best in Major League Baseball during that span, the first time since 1978 the team has achieved such a feat.

The rotation boasts the second-best ERA in MLB (2.91) since July 4, with Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito leading the charge. Meanwhile, the bullpen ranks second in ERA (2.30) over that stretch, led by closer Aroldis Chapman and setup man Garrett Whitlock.

Boston's depth has only strengthened with the recent acquisitions of Dustin May and Steven Matz, as the club positions itself for a serious postseason push.