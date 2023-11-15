Glen 'Big Baby' Davis, who played for the Celtics, Clippers and Magic, was convicted on multiple tax-fraud charges on Wednesday.

Former NBA big man Glen “Big Baby” Davis has reportedly been convicted on multiple charges of wire and tax fraud.

“Former Boston Celtics forward Glen ‘Big Baby' Davis was found guilty of health-care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health-care fraud and wire fraud,” Robert Raiola of tax firm PKF O'Connor Davies wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

The charges of which Davis was found guilty stem from a scheme perpetrated by at least 19 former NBA players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for fabricated medical procedures, according to federal prosecutors. Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics over a four-year career that began in 2009, was the ringleader of the scheme. Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity-theft charges last year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August.

Davis and Williams are among many former Boston Celtics players named by federal authorities to have perpetrated the scheme. Six-time All-Defense Team honoree Tony Allen—best known for his time with the “Grit ‘n Grind” Memphis Grizzlies but drafted by Boston—pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-care and wire fraud in April, avoiding jail time. Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, Will Bynum and former Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Milt Palacio are other former Celtics alleged to have been involved in the plot.

Davis' eight-year NBA career began with Boston in 2007-08. He went on to play four seasons for the Celtics, emerging as a fan favorite for his outgoing persona and unique style of play at a listed 6-foot-9, 289 pounds. Davis went to play for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers before his time in the league came to a close after 2014-15.