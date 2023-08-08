Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen has finally broken his silence on his alleged involvement in a health benefits scam.

A teary-eyed Allen acknowledged his shortcomings during his court sentencing on Tuesday, per Law360's Pete Brush (via the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Jonah Dylan).

“I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility and I understand the gravity of my actions,” Allen said. “As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

Grizzlies legend Tony Allen and his legal troubles

Tony Allen and his wife Desiree pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud on April 5. He and 17 other retired NBA players received charges in the fall of 2021. Tony Wroten was another former Grizzlies player who was indicted.

Allen receievd a combined $420,075 for chiropractic and dental services. April 10 court records revealed he “understood the consequences of his plea, including potential sentences that may be imposed.”

Judge Barbara Moses didn't impose forfeiture penalties on the former Grizzlies guard because he already returned the funds. Allen did not receive jail time for his actions.

The Grizzlies scheduled Allen's jersey retirement in January 2022. However, it has yet to transpire because of his current legal issues. Allen was also charged with domestic assault in November 2021. Fortunately, they were eventually dropped.

Tony Allen played 14 seasons in the NBA from 2004 to 2017. He suited up for the Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and New Orleans Pelicans. Allen, Mike Conley, Jr., Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol were the at the forefront of the Grizzlies' memorable “Grit and Grind Era” from 2010 to 2014. Memphis became a perennial Western Conference playoff threat during that five-season stretch.

Allen is one of the best defensive players in league history. He earned three NBA All-Defensive First Team and three NBA All-Defensive Second Team selections in his 14-year NBA career. Allen also earned a championship ring with the Celtics in 2008.