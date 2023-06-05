The Boston Celtics are adding Sam Cassell to their coaching staff as an assistant under Joe Mazzulla, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sam Cassell returns to the place where he won his third championship in the NBA. He was a member of the 2008 Boston Celtics and played under Doc Rivers. He was an assistant under Doc Rivers with the Philadelphia 76ers for the past three seasons. Prior to the days with the 76ers, he was an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-2020 under Rivers as well. He was also an assistant with the Washington Wizards from 2009-2014.

The addition to the Celtics coaching staff adds an experienced assistant under head coach Joe Mazzulla. This is much needed after the news that Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Mike Moser are departing from the Celtics to join Ime Udoka's staff with the Houston Rockets.

Of course, Ime Udoka is the former coach of the Celtics, and had to leave the team due to an intimate relationship with an unidentified female staff member. Now, those three are joining a head coach they are familiar with with the Rockets.

Cassell won his first two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. It is interesting how the Celtics and the Rockets are the two teams tied together with all of these coaching moves.

Hopefully for the Celtics, Cassell adds to a coaching staff that received a lot of criticism under Joe Mazzulla. There is a lot of talent on the Celtics, and there are many big decisions ahead for them this summer.