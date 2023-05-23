My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics find themselves in quite a deep hole heading into Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. Down 3-0 in the series, the Celtics have gotten blown out of the water so far by the Miami Heat, and appear to be set to head on vacation sooner rather than later. And as the series has progressed, Joe Mazzulla has continued to find himself on the hot seat.

Mazzulla has had a bumpy run with Boston in the postseason during his first year in charge, and he has been vastly outcoached by Erik Spoelstra throughout their series against Miami. Many fans believe that Mazzulla has to go, especially after he openly admitted he has lost Boston’s locker room, but it sounds like the C’s may not be in a rush to move on from their newest head coach.

“Boston staffers have shown unwavering support for Mazzulla, a personal favorite of Celtics president Brad Stevens who leap-frogged from behind Udoka’s bench to the first chair after Boston suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. The sentiment around Boston as recently as last week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, sources said, was that the Celtics would afford Mazzulla, 34, quite a bit of runway to grow into an elevated role on the team’s sideline…If the Celtics suddenly reversed course on Mazzulla, it would be a stark change of direction from the franchise’s original intent to allow Mazzulla similar time to flourish in the position, sources said.” – Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports

The Celtics have been linked to veteran head coaches in Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas as potential replacements or additions to the current coaching staff as a top assistant to Mazzulla, but there are a lot of Boston fans that will want Mazzulla gone if the C’s put together another poor outing in Game 4. However, the Celtics front office doesn’t seem to agree, so this game may not mean a ton in the grand scheme of things for Mazzulla.