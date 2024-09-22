Vice President Kamala Harris is collecting endorsements like Infinity Stones. Over 50 former football players from 25 HBCUs endorsed Harris and her selected vice president, Tim Walz, in the upcoming election. The list released by HBCU Buzz includes Pro Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl MVPs.
The players are coming together to encourage others to go out and vote. The former athletes emphasized the value of unbiased analysis and urged voters to thoroughly research the topics and candidates.
“We encourage all citizens to study the candidates and issues and make their own judgments. We have done so and are inspired and proud of the leadership that President Harris and Vice President Walz will provide,” they proclaimed.
The support comes at a perfect moment, as it falls on National Black Voter Day, a day set aside to encourage and involve the Black community in the political process. The Harris-Walz campaign has launched several voter registration drives on HBCU campuses and battleground states.
HBCU students and alumni are a key campaign target for the Harris-Walz campaign. Harris is an alumna of Howard University and uses her platform to highlight the importance of HBCU in both academic and political space.
Former HBCU Football Players Endorsing Kamala Harris
- Joe “747” Adams (Tennessee St.)
- Willard Bailey (Head Coach at Virginia Union, Norfolk St. & Virginia-Lynchburg)
- Antoine Bethea (Howard)
- Mel Blount (Southern, Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Emerson Boozer (Maryland Eastern Shore)
- Robert Brazile (Jackson St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Waymond Bryant (Tennessee St.)
- Harold Carmichael (Southern, Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Harry Carson (South Carolina St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Raymond Chester (Morgan St.)
- Ben Coates (Livingstone)
- Greg Coleman (Florida A&M, First Black Punter in the NFL)
- Kevin Dent (Jackson St.)
- Richard Dent (Tennessee St., Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Super Bowl XX MVP)
- Parnell Dickinson (Mississippi Valley St.)
- Donald Driver (Alcorn St.)
- Leslie Frazier (Alcorn St., Former Head Coach Of The Minnesota Vikings)
- Jimmie Giles (Alcorn St.)
- James “Shack” Harris (Grambling St., First Black Full-Time Starting NFL QB)
- Bill Hayes (Head Coach at Winston-Salem St. & North Carolina A&T)
- Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson (Langston)
- Kenny Houston (Prairie View A&M, Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem St.)
- Harold Jackson (Jackson St.)
- Richard “Tombstone” Jackson (Southern)
- Willie Jeffries (Head Coach at South Carolina St. & Howard)
- Billy Joe (Head Coach at Central St., Miles & Florida A&M)
- Ed “Too Tall” Jones (Tennessee St., #1 Overall Pick In The 1974 NFL Draft)
- Willie Lanier (Morgan St., Pro Football Hall of Fame, First Black Starting MLB in NFL)
- Henry Lawrence (Florida A&M)
- Albert Lewis (Grambling St.)
- Frank Lewis (Grambling St.)
- Jim Marsalis (Tennessee St.)
- Charlie Neal (Legendary HBCU Broadcaster)
- Timmy Newsome (Winston-Salem St.)
- Nate Newton (Florida A&M)
- Lemar Parrish (Lincoln, Mo.)
- Robert Porcher II (South Carolina St.)
- Pete Richardson (Head Coach at Winston-Salem St. & Southern)
- Art Shell (Maryland Eastern Shore, Pro Football Hall of Fame, First Black NFL Head Coach)
- Donnie Shell (South Carolina St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Jackie Slater (Jackson St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Torrance Smalls (Alcorn St.)
- Joe Taylor (Head Coach at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton & Florida A&M)
- Dr. Dennis Thomas (Former Meac Commissioner)
- Willie Totten (Mississippi Valley St.)
- Johnny Walton (Elizabeth City St.)
- Everson Walls (Grambling St.)
- Sammy White (Grambling St.)
- Doug Williams (Grambling St., First Black QB To Start, Win & Named MVP Of A Super Bowl)
- Erik Williams (Central St.)
- Roynell Young (Alcorn St.)