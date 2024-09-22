Vice President Kamala Harris is collecting endorsements like Infinity Stones. Over 50 former football players from 25 HBCUs endorsed Harris and her selected vice president, Tim Walz, in the upcoming election. The list released by HBCU Buzz includes Pro Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl MVPs.

The players are coming together to encourage others to go out and vote. The former athletes emphasized the value of unbiased analysis and urged voters to thoroughly research the topics and candidates.

“We encourage all citizens to study the candidates and issues and make their own judgments. We have done so and are inspired and proud of the leadership that President Harris and Vice President Walz will provide,” they proclaimed.

The support comes at a perfect moment, as it falls on National Black Voter Day, a day set aside to encourage and involve the Black community in the political process. The Harris-Walz campaign has launched several voter registration drives on HBCU campuses and battleground states.

HBCU students and alumni are a key campaign target for the Harris-Walz campaign. Harris is an alumna of Howard University and uses her platform to highlight the importance of HBCU in both academic and political space.

Former HBCU Football Players Endorsing Kamala Harris